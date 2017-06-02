Pages Navigation Menu

Trump Pulls US Out Of Paris Climate Change Agreement

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

President Donald Trump has finally pulled the United States out of the climate change agreement signed in 2015. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Trump described the agreement as a “massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries”. The US leader had promised to withdraw from the deal during the buildup to his…

