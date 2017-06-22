Trump says he prefers having rich person in charge of economy – The Nation Newspaper
Trump says he prefers having rich person in charge of economy
The Nation Newspaper
U.S. President Donald Trump said he wouldn't want a poor person in charge of the economy, as he defended his cabinet, which is thought to be the wealthiest in the country's history. “Somebody said, 'Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of …
