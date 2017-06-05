Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump says he’s calling it a ‘travel ban’ – KSAT San Antonio

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


KSAT San Antonio

Trump says he's calling it a 'travel ban'
KSAT San Antonio
(CNN) – President Donald Trump on Monday emphatically referred to his executive order on immigration as a "travel ban" and said his Justice Department should not have submitted a "watered down, politically correct version" to the Supreme Court. Trump's …
The Latest: Travel ban critics say Trump is hurting his caseYahoo News UK
Donald J. Trump on Twitter: "People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it Twitter
Donald J. Trump on Twitter: "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down …Twitter
United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
all 384 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.