Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump to decide whether to block Comey testimony: White House

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide whether to invoke his presidential powers to block former FBI Director James Comey from giving congressional testimony on June 8, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday. Comey, fired by Trump in May, is due to testify on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in both an…

The post Trump to decide whether to block Comey testimony: White House appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.