Trump to discuss Islamic State fight in 2 weeks

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he planned to hold a news conference in two weeks to discuss the U.S.-led coalition’s fight against the Islamic State militant group. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of a scheduled meeting with his Cabinet, gave no specific date or any other details about…

