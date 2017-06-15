Trump under investigation over alleged obstruction of justice

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russian election meddling, is probing possible obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported late Wednesday.

Investigators working under Mueller since he was appointed by the Justice Department last month to take over the probe are arranging to speak to key intelligence officials, the newspaper reported, citing five officials with knowledge of the planned interviews.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matters, the Post said.

A spokesman for Donald Trump’s personal attorney condemned the revelation about the expanding investigation but did not directly refute the report.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” Mark Corallo, spokesman for attorney Marc Kasowitz, told dpa in an email.

Former FBI director James Comey testified last week to a Senate committee that his sacking by Trump on May 9 was an attempt to alter the federal investigation of Russian activities in the 2016 election including ties to former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump previously suggested that the Flynn investigation be dropped, Comey alleged.

US national intelligence director Daniel Coats, National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers, and Richard Ledgett, who recently quit as NSA deputy director, have agreed to speak to investigators, the Post reported.

The post Trump under investigation over alleged obstruction of justice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

