Trump will not move US embassy to Jerusalem for now

Washington, United States | AFP | President Donald Trump has decided not to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem for now, a US official said Thursday, shying away from a major campaign promise.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Trump had signed a legal waiver that keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv, but insisted this was delay not a reversal.

“It’s a question of when, not if,” the official said, adding that “he doesn’t think the timing is right, right now.”

“In timing such a move he will seek to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.”

A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.

The post Trump will not move US embassy to Jerusalem for now appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

