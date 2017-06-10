Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump won’t say if Comey conversations were taped – Jamaica Observer

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Jamaica Observer

Trump won't say if Comey conversations were taped
Jamaica Observer
President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, yesterday. (Photo: AP). WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump …
After Sowing Doubts, Trump Backs NATO Mutual Defense Under CharterU.S. News & World Report
The 27 Words Trump Wouldn't SayPOLITICO Magazine

all 159 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.