Trump’s withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord a ‘great disappointment’ – UN

The UN says the decision by the United States to withdraw from Paris Agreement on Climate Change is a disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security.

Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told the media at the UN Headquarters in New York, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from the Agreement.

“The Paris Agreement was adopted by all nations in the world in 2015 because they recognise the immense harm that climate change is already causing and the enormous opportunity that climate action presents.

“It offers a meaningful yet flexible framework for action by all countries,” Dujarric said.

He added that the Secretary-General António Guterres remained confident that cities, states and businesses within the U.S., along with other countries, would continue to demonstrate vision and leadership.

According to him, this can be done by working for the low-carbon and resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity.

“It is crucial that the United States remain a leader on environmental issues,” the spokesman for the Secretary-General noted.

Dujarric also said that the Secretary-General looked forward to engaging with the U.S. Government and all actors in the country and around the world to build the sustainable future on which the future generations depend.

Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had signed and 147 had ratified.

In a nationwide broadcast, Trump announced: “to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord but begin negotiations to re-enter our way into Paris Accord.

“Or in really entirely new transaction or terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people and its tax payers.

“So, we are getting out but we will start to negotiate and we would see if we could make a deal that is fair and if we can, that’s great and if we can’t, that’s fine.

“As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of the American citizens. The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States.

“For the exclusive benefits of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and tax payers to observe the cost in terms of job loss, low wages, shattered factories and vastly diminished economic production.

“Thus, as of today, the United States would cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country.

“This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contributions and very importantly, the Green Climate Fund, which is costing the United States a vast fortune.”

According to him, compliant with the terms of the Paris Accord and the onerous energy restriction that is placed on the U.S. can cost America as much as 2.7 million job loss by 2025.

