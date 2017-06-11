Pages Navigation Menu

Tsvangirai breaks coalition impasse – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Tsvangirai breaks coalition impasse
The Zimbabwe Standard
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has put forward three proposals which opposition parties can use to select the leader of a coalition to take on President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI/EVERSON MUSHAVA. Tsvangirai's …
