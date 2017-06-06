Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TUC speaks on new minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Trade Union Congress has called on the federal government of Nigeria to negotiate a new minimum wage with labour as a result of massive devaluation of the Naira. TUC president, Dr. Bobboi Bala Kaigama, while addressing newsmen over the weekend said most of them were now living below the poverty line. According to Kaigama, […]

TUC speaks on new minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.