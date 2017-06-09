Tuface to donate proceeds from song to IDPs, refugees

Music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, has pledged to donate the proceeds from his song to the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Tuface, who is the Chairman of the Tuface Foundation, made the pledge on Thursday when he visited the UNHCR office in Abuja. He said that his foundation would donate 60 per cent of the proceeds from his music dedicated to Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

