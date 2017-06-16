Tunisian driver under investigation for stopping train to buy peaches

Tunisia’s national railway company said on Friday that it had opened an investigation after a video emerged online showing a driver apparently stopping a train to buy peaches.

The short video, reported filmed from inside a train in the Sahel region, shows crates of fruit placed at the edge of the railway and a vendor climbing onto the train to give a plastic bag to someone.

“Look, he stops an entire train to pick up peaches,” said one passenger, while others stood up to watch the scene.

Hassen Miadi, communications director of the Tunisian national railway, described it as an “isolated case”.

“We have opened an investigation into this video and will take the necessary administrative measures,” he told local radio.

The post Tunisian driver under investigation for stopping train to buy peaches appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

