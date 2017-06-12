Pages Navigation Menu

Tunisians demand right to eat and drink during Ramadan with protest (photos)

Dozens of Tunisians protested on Sunday to demand the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and to protest against non-fasters being arrested. There is no law against eating or drinking in public during Ramadan, but every year the issue comes to the fore in the North African […]

Hello. Add your message here.