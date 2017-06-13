Pages Navigation Menu

Tunisians Protest For Right To Eat And Smoke During Ramadan

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Tunisian protesters gathered in defense of the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month. According to the rt.com, the demonstration which was organized by a local rights group, came after the arrests of non-fasters earlier this month. The activists, who flocked to Tunis center on Sunday, chanted slogans and held…

