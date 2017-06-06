Turkey Captain Turan Quits National Team After Clash With Journalist – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Turkey Captain Turan Quits National Team After Clash With Journalist
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Turkey captain Arda Turan said on Tuesday he was quitting the national team after a bust-up with a reporter on the squad's flight back from a friendly international in Macedonia. Speaking to reporters at Turkey's training camp in Slovenia, the …
Arda Turan retires from Turkey duty after assault claims
Turan quits Turkey's national team after reported assault
Turkey's Turan quits football after bust-up
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!