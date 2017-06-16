Turkish diplomat visits Nnamdi Kanu
Abdulkadir Erkahraman the President of the International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey, visited Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in his home town in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Anambra State.
