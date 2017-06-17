Turkish government seeks partnership with ipob leadership

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says the Turkish government was seeking a way to partner its leadership in the areas of infrastructural programmes designed to promote education, roads reconstruction and other projects.

According to a statement made available by Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this was made known during a meeting between “the very first emissary sent to Biafra land by the Turkish government, Abdulkadir Erkahraman” and representatives of IPOB.

“During the visit, Erkahraman said he came to seek ways to partner IPOB leadership and Biafrans in general in the areas of infrastructural programs designed to promote education, roads re-construction and other projects which will be unveiled in no distant time.”

Erkahraman said Biafrans are very hard working and great people to work with, stating that Turkish government would welcome a transparent and trustworthy relationship with the leadership of IPOB represented by Mazi Nnamdi kanu.

Responding, Prince Emmanuel Kanu thanked the emissary for being the first to come from Turkey and for expressing desire to help alleviate the suffering of the marginalized Biafra people.

He said the people of Biafra would welcome such assistance adding that they looked forward the actualization of the projects.

Sun

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

