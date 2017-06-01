Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish law student given 2-year suspended prison sentence after promoting ‘no’ vote in referendum

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

A 21-year-old Turkish law student who uploaded a video on to social media in favour of a “no” vote in April’s constitutional referendum was on Thursday given a two-year suspended prison sentence by an Istanbul court. The court gave Ali Gul a suspended sentence of two years for “insulting the president” and “humiliating” the religious…

The post Turkish law student given 2-year suspended prison sentence after promoting ‘no’ vote in referendum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

