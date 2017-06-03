Pages Navigation Menu

TVC: Why we sacked 145 workers

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

The management of Television Continental (TVC) says it sacked 145 workers to concentrate on key areas of its business.

In a statement on Friday, the management said the laying of the staff was in the bid to restructure the organisation.

It said going forward the organisation will concentrate on delivering high-quality news and entertainment to its audience and advertisers across the country and beyond.

“One hundred and forty-five people will be affected by today’s announcement. We wish to make clear that our core channels consisting of TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental will now become the main focus of our business going forward where we will deliver high-quality news and entertainment programmes to our audiences and advertisers across Nigeria and beyond,” the statement read.

“The winding down of TVC News Africa will allow us concentrate on these key areas of our business.”

The statement said the management had also made investment in its staff to enable them enhance news and current affairs output on TVC News.

It added that a “generous severance” had been approved for workers affected by the sack and in addition a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment has also been put in place.

 

TheCable

