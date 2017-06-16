Twelve schools to battle in Milo Basketball tourney

Twelve schools are expected to compete for honours in this year’s Milo Basketball Championship which kicks off Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

The five-day competition in both boys and girls categories will come to an end on Wednesday June 21 when the winners will emerge.

The schools were grouped into two for boys and two for girls respectively during the National draws for the 19th edition of the tournament held on Friday in Lagos.

In the boys category, Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigi Akoko, Ondo State, Government Secondary School, Minna, Niger

State and General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Adamawa will do battle in Group A while Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja,

St. Augustine’s Seminary, Ezzamgbo, Enonyi State and Greenlands Academy, Abeokuta, Ogun State will compete in Group B.

In the girls category, Wesley Girls Secondary School, Lagos, Government Secondary School , Wuse, Abuja and Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State were drawn in Group A while St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, Government

Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa State and Yejide Girls’ Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State will lock horns in Group B.

Speaking at the draw, Olufemi Akintola, category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, said the national finals promises to be captivating as the best of teen basketballers will be playing to win trophies and honours for their schools and states.

“As has always been our tradition at the Nestle Nigeria Plc, the 19th edition will not end at the national finals. The top 50 camp will hold after the National Finals. This is a three-day camp that will include players who showed exceptional skills during the games. They will receive additional grooming from local and international coaches. It has always been a rare opportunity for participants to be scouted by these coaches some of whom are from the NBA,” Akintola said.

