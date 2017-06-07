Twitter Nigeria Reacts to ‘Quit Notice’ Ordering All Igbos to Vacate Northern Nigeria

Sixteen northern youth groups rose from a joint meeting in Kaduna yesterday to give Igbo residing in their states up to October 1, 2017 to vacate the region. The youth organisations in attendance at the Kaduna meeting included Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum and Northern Emancipation Network on the Igbo Persistence for Secession.

Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman who read the statement issued on behalf of others at the Arewa House in Kaduna, said the North was tired of the political marriage existing in the country.

“The persistence for the actualisation of Biafra by the unruly Igbo of South-Eastern Nigeria has lately assumed another alarming twist which involved the forceful (sic) lockdown of activities and denial of other people right to free movement in the South-East by the rebel IPOB and its overt and covert sponsors. This latest action and similar confrontational conducts which amount to a brutal encroachment on the rights of those termed as non-indigenous people residing and doing lawful businesses in those areas illegally demarcated and defined as Biafra by the Igbo, are downright unacceptable and shall no longer be tolerated,” the northern youths said.

Following the report, Nigerians have taken to micro-blogging website Twitter to air their views. Below are some tweets;

And while we discuss the quit notice Bear in mind that “IGBO” in the North means Southerners Efik, Ijaw, Bini, Eshan, Ibibio, Itsekiri etc — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) June 7, 2017

See ehn! Seems Buhari is (almost) dead already. The North would never sabotage ‘wan Naigeria’ like this if they knew PMB was coming back. pic.twitter.com/9TMnhAkYUR — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) June 7, 2017

To put this into perspective…

I am from Kaduna.

My 6 months old Syria is Igbo.

She is being threatened to leave the North. pic.twitter.com/efzuRKFOod — BRAVE/LEADER (@YarKafanchan) June 7, 2017

I am an Igalaman frm Kogi State -geographically in North- & I make bold to say: That Arewa Youths Forum do not speak for me or d Igala youth — Solomon Apenja (@solomonapenja) June 7, 2017

I think the Igbos will finally get Biafra. And the rest of the country will have a country of the compatibles. The North just set the stage. — Mazi Maximus (@DeNigerian) June 7, 2017

Just read about the letter from the northern youths to the “igbos”.. mehn hope we don’t get to see what a war looks like.. — Jaez (@mizjazmine) June 7, 2017

Hope the South is seeing how the north (especially her youths) is lashing out heavily at the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos — KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) June 7, 2017

Who are these Northern youths that are giving Igbos quit notice? Ethnic sentiments won’t ruin us. — Ayomide O. Tayo (@AOT2) June 7, 2017

Northern youths are nearly 70% unemployed.

Of course they have time to kill Igbos. Ignore them at your peril. — Ijeoma (@CuckooChrysalis) June 7, 2017

Why hasn’t the federal government said anything about the threats on the Igbos by the Northern youths — Mozzie (@UgNnamdi_iam) June 7, 2017

7. Warn Arewa elders not to contradict this position

8. MASSOB/IPOB happy; ask Easterners to leave the North

9. Ohaneze say stay & fight — Ose Anenih, Troll (@Papadonkee) June 7, 2017

I hope they won’t complain when the igbos ask them to vaccate eastern Nigeria. — Dr. dynma (@mzz_dublingreen) June 7, 2017

The narrative that PMB was poisoned,is 1st step towards d main plan.North want to hold onto power,PMB is too ill. 2nd step create anarchy. pic.twitter.com/kbwKpW4HKv — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) June 7, 2017

Some northern youths said Ibgos must leave the north? Bunkum balderdash.Some of us from Central NGR dissociate ourselves from that natice. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 7, 2017

The so called North group doesn’t know it just set the stage for Nigeria’s disintegration. They have fueled the Igbos agitation for Biafra — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) June 7, 2017

Yoruba will order Igbos to leave Lagos, Hausa/Fulani will send doomy ultimatum to Igbos to leave North. One Nigeria! — Frank Opara (@fopara03) June 6, 2017

At all.

Touts in the North & South.

Same in the East and West.

If we dont come up with a system to engage our youths… it’s goodbye Nigeria — PLANGKAT (@peekaymila) June 7, 2017

They had the audacity to put their names on this hateful statement; DSS should do the needful, unless they’re in support of this. https://t.co/CxcJSqKjg6 — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) June 7, 2017

