Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twitter Reacts To Young Thug Declaring Himself The New 2Pac

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

From what we can tell, Young Thug’s album Beautiful Thugger Girls, which dropped Friday, is headed for a rough sales week. On the other hand, the 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me is proving critic-proof and posting big numbers. Perhaps that’s why Thugger Tweeted this out late last night. I dropped E.B.B.T.G on 2PAC’S bday because I’m …

The post Twitter Reacts To Young Thug Declaring Himself The New 2Pac appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.