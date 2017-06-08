Twitter users threaten to sue Donald Trump for blocking them

A legal group called the Knight First Amendment Institute has threatened to sue Donald Trump for blocking those that have offended him on Twitter. “The President must not be allowed to banish views from public discourse simply because he finds them objectionable,” explained Knight Institute executive director Jameel Jaffer. “Having opened this forum to all […]

The post Twitter users threaten to sue Donald Trump for blocking them appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

