Twitter users threaten to sue Donald Trump for blocking them

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

A legal group called the Knight First Amendment Institute has threatened to sue Donald Trump for blocking those that have offended him on Twitter. “The President must not be allowed to banish views from public discourse simply because he finds them objectionable,” explained Knight Institute executive director Jameel Jaffer. “Having opened this forum to all […]

Hello. Add your message here.