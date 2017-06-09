Pages Navigation Menu

Two children confirmed dead in latest Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In another recent bomb attack by the Boko Haram sect which occurred in Fadaman Rake area of Hong Local Government in ‎Adamawa State. At least two children were confirmed dead and three others injured from the Thursday evening explosion, locals and police have said. Residents said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. local time …

