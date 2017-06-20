Two Dead as Hausas & Youth Clash in Rivers

Two people have been reportedly killed after a conflict arose between Hausa traders and certain youths in Onne, Eleme LGA of Rivers State. Vanguard reports that churches and mosques were vandalized after the youths, reported to be members of the local government task force, accosted the Hausa traders, asking them for tax payment. According to an […]

The post Two Dead as Hausas & Youth Clash in Rivers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

