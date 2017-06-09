NDLEA arrests contractor, safety officer for export of drugs to US, Qatar – The Eagle Online
|
|
NDLEA arrests contractor, safety officer for export of drugs to US, Qatar
The Eagle Online
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have apprehended a 59-year-old contractor, Okechukwu Oparaji Joseph, going to New York and 41-year-old Safety Officer, Nnaji Ikenna Austine, going to Qatar at the Murtala Mohammed …
