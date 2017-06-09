Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two drug traffickers arrested at the Lagos airport

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two drug traffickers, 59-year-old Joseph Oparaji Okechukwu, and 41-year-old Austine Ikenna Nnaji, have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs out of the country, through the Lagos airport. Confessing to the crime,  Joseph who revealed he was a contractor, blamed the present economic recession in Nigeria for […]

The post Two drug traffickers arrested at the Lagos airport appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.