Two killed in Lagos cult clash



Two persons were killed yesterday in a cult clash at Olayiwola area of Oworonshoki, Lagos State. This happened just as police arrested two robbery suspects who disguised as commercial bus operators at Isheri area of the state.

The Oworonshoki cult war has continued unabated since April, with at least six persons reportedly killed by suspected cultists.

Although the names of the deceased were unknown, the spokesman of the state police command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said their bodies have been evacuated and deposited at a mortuary.

According to some residents, the police in the area did not come to prevent the killing until the lives of two persons were sniffed out and several others injured. They only showed up to evacuate the bodies of the deceased.

Famous-Cole said hoodlums disturbing the peace of the area engaged themselves in a free for all, adding that two police teams have been deployed to the area.

On the arrest of the robbery suspects, Famous-Cole said they were dispossessing road users of their valuables when they were intercepted on Otedola Bridge. He said the suspects rode in a commercial bus marked EKY452XJ, adding that they were chased through Alausa.

According to him, N125,000 cash and two mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, identified as Solomon Oniosun and Idowu Ibrahim. Famous-Cole said other members of the gang were at large, adding that the arrested suspects would be charged to court.

