Two Men Caught With 18 Stolen Phones of Babcock University Students Stripped Naked

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

These two young men were caught by Iperu police officers on Patrol along Ilisan road in Ogun state.

18 different phones stolen from pockets and bags of people (mostly students) in Babcock University were recovered from the suspected thieves.

They were reportedly on a bike escaping before being nabbed by the policemen.

