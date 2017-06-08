Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two men caught with head and decapitated body of schoolboy in Lagos (Graphic photos)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two men were caught this afternoon by residents of Ikorodu, Lagos state, carrying the head and decapitated body of a school boy who reportedly went missing yesterday.       They were nabbed while trying to run away, and when the sack bag they were carrying was searched, the schoolboy was found headless and decapitated with his […]

The post Two men caught with head and decapitated body of schoolboy in Lagos (Graphic photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.