Two Men Caught With Head & Body Of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy in Ikorodu, Lagos

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A man has been caught with the head and decapitated body of a young school boy who went missing yesterday in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

