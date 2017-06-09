Pages Navigation Menu

Two men raped by 7 women in Zimbabwe

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Two men who were offered lifts by seven women in two separate incidents, were reportedly sexually assaulted by the women according to the Police in Zimbabwe who are already investigating the incident and who advised the public to be vigilant when they are picked by women. It was gathered that the first victim was held […]

