Two South African Communities Give Nigerians Quit Notice

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Nigerians in South Africa have been issued with a quit notice to vacate two communities in the country over what has been described as punishment for the crimes. NAN reports that the Nigeria Union in South Africa on Wednesday, June 14 accused two communities of ordering Nigerians to quit the territories. President of the union,…

