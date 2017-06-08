Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

England Under-20 boss Paul Simpson proud of ‘magnificent’ semifinal win – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

England Under-20 boss Paul Simpson proud of 'magnificent' semifinal win
ESPN FC
England came from behind to beat Italy and reach the U20 World Cup final after second-half goals from Dominic Solanke and Ademola Lookman. England Under-20 coach Paul Simpson hailed his side's achievements after they became the first Three Lions …
U-20 World Cup: England, Venezuela book tickets to maiden finalsVanguard
Dominic Solanke takes England past Italy to Under-20 World Cup finalThe Guardian
England Under-20s are into the World Cup final… so how well do you know Paul Simpson's squad in Korea?Daily Mail
Evening Standard –NRToday.com –City A.M. –Independent.ie
all 114 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.