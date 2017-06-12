Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. appeals court rules against Trump travel ban

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Travel, United States, World | 0 comments

A U.S. Appeals Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that blocks President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle was the second appeals court to uphold an earlier court’s move to put the executive order on hold while challenges against its…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

