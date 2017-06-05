Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. Urges U.N. Chief to Look Into Who Killed Investigators in Congo – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

U.S. Urges U.N. Chief to Look Into Who Killed Investigators in Congo
U.S. News & World Report
A still image from an undated video of Swedish national Zaida Catalan taken in an unknown location in Sweden. TV4 Sweden/Handout via Reuters TV Reuters. By Michelle Nichols. UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Monday called for the …
Suspects in deaths of UN experts presented in Congo courtNBC 29 News
US urges UN to investigate DRC murdersIndependent
US seeks criminal investigation into deaths of UN expertsABC News
WHSV
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.