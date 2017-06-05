U.S. Urges U.N. Chief to Look Into Who Killed Investigators in Congo – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. Urges U.N. Chief to Look Into Who Killed Investigators in Congo
U.S. News & World Report
A still image from an undated video of Swedish national Zaida Catalan taken in an unknown location in Sweden. TV4 Sweden/Handout via Reuters TV Reuters. By Michelle Nichols. UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Monday called for the …
Suspects in deaths of UN experts presented in Congo court
US urges UN to investigate DRC murders
US seeks criminal investigation into deaths of UN experts
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!