UAC to boost capital with N15.4bn rights issue – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
UAC to boost capital with N15.4bn rights issue
Vanguard
UAC of Nigeria Plc's bid to bolster its working capital and recapitalise the other subsidiaries within the Group received a major boost, yesterday, following shareholders approval of N15.4 billion Rights Issue proposed by the Board of Directors.
Shareholders approve UACN's N15.4b rights issue
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!