UAE bans expressions of sympathy toward Qatar

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday banned people from publishing expressions of sympathy toward Qatar and will punish offenders with a jail term of up to 15 years. The UAE, along with several other powerful Arab states, severed diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf state Qatar on Monday over its alleged support for Islamist groups…

