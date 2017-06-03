Pages Navigation Menu

Uba donates 24 cars to Anambra local government chairmen, vows to unseat Obiano in November polls

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Andy Uba, on Friday vowed to unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Willie Obiano. Uba stated this at Uga, his hometown, while handing over 24 cars to the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. He said the cars should be distributed …

