UBA raises $500m through Eurobond – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
UBA raises $500m through Eurobond
The Nation Newspaper
The Tier-1 lender said investors in the bond came from United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, United States and other parts of the world. The dollar-denominated bond, which was first of such offer by the bank, was 240 per cent oversubscribed.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!