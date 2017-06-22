Ubah Games Village: An economic boon to Nigeria

TO most of us, the strident calls for heavy investments in the southeast ring hallow and have fallen on deaf ears. Most times, the calls seem very unexciting to some people. It is sometimes utterly discouraging to continuously drum into the ears of wealthy Nigerians to begin to site factories and other businesses in the southeast zone. But to Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, whose personal fortune in Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited and other multiple companies, is in billions of dollars, as well as impressive dossier in leadership, investment in big concepts—big ideas, is a veritable instrument for achieving common good.

Ubah, who is aware of the details of his big ideas, has hands-on management style with finite details of every operation of his numerous companies. He breathes the art and science of business so well that he could narrate the details of his current auspicious project. So, business investment to him is less obstreperous, but pragmatically palliatives that allow for the emergence of superior ideas in the form of tangible business entities. Consequently, Ubah is never content with the present—he’s always looking for ways to correct the anomalies in the lives of people who needed some helping hands. As a result, Ubah is continuously embarking on new ideas to uplift humanity in concrete ways.

Thus, while on a brief visit to Nigeria, I took time out of my busy schedule to tour one of his new concepts, the massive Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village in Nnewi/Ozubulu under construction. I characterize it as massive because of the scope and financial resources that have already been invested in the project.

Also, the additional resources to be expended before the completion of the project may better be imagined than estimated. The evidence of capital outlay for the project could visible to those who have the opportunity to be on the site.

When completed, the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village will house the Olympic standard swimming pools, the Olympic standard track and field, indoor Hall, Five-Star Hotel, Women and Youth Development Center, Sports Academy, Hospital, Training Pitch, Athletes Accommodation, Industrial Technology Hub, and FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, the home turf for the football club.

The stadium will have two sections with one containing natural grass and the other containing synthetic grass with international standard. With acres of land for expansion, the Village could accommodate an amusement park to maximize the tourism potential.

Ubah, a soccer enthusiast has the wherewithal to come up with the concept and execute it flawlessly to the completion. It is pertinent to note that the facility is being built by his own construction company.

The most important thing about this project is the direct and indirect jobs it is currently providing. While on site, there were many construction workers toiling for income for their respective families. People in various segments of the construction industry were working tirelessly to complete the project on schedule. The construction of the project currently provides additional income and related jobs to the suppliers of building materials in the surrounding areas. I noticed that Ibeto Cements are exclusively being used in the project.

Mom & pop businesses sprang up to cater for the construction workers who must satisfy their heavy appetite for the heavy lifting. The construction of the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village is impacting the economy of the area as it promises to be a boon to the hospitality and tourism industries in the area in particular and in Nigeria in general because the entire operation will provide over 5000 direct and indirect jobs.

Upon completion the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village will have the potential to attract foreign visitors if packaged and marketed very effectively in the foreign media. I strongly recommend that the operations of the facility should target the American college students who want go out of the country for their spring break in March of every year.

Without a doubt, the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village would be a stunning tourist center that would attract tourists of all ages from all over the world. It is destined to be the Africa’s best must-go place for the foreseeable future. So, touring the massive Ifeanyi Ubah Games village under construction with the man himself, Ubah was insightful and served as a window through which I could assess the character and business acumen of Ubah.

It was not a surprise to those who are familiar with business undertakings of Ubah.

The man is a trailblazer and has been driven by a sustained vision and plethora of new ideas cascading on his holdings. Ubah’s primary focus is not necessarily to make money. He builds these businesses to provide people to earn income through direct and indirect employment. In addition to the economic effects of his projects, the social impacts and cultural pride of Ubah’s investments in the southeast should be emphasized and highlighted.

If other wealthy people could emulate Ubah and embark on similar projects in their locale, they would lift people off from poverty. The standard of living of the people from the area would be enhanced significantly if industries are sited there.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

