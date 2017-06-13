Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA’s $500m Eurobond Records 240 Percent Over Subscription – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

UBA's $500m Eurobond Records 240 Percent Over Subscription
CHANNELS TELEVISION
United Bank for Africa says it has successfully raised 500 million dollars though a Debut Euro Bond, which was oversubscribed by 240 percent. The bond which is rated ”B” with a stable outlook by both Fitch and S&P rating agencies will mature in June
UBA's debut $500m Eurobond records 240% oversubscription by global investorsWorldStage

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.