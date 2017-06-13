UBA’s debut $500m Eurobond oversubscribed 240 percent by global investors

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) successfully raised USD500 million, though a debut Eurobond, which was 240% over-subscribed. The significant investor demand reflects the strong global investor appetite for UBA’s credit and support for the Group’s pan-African financial services strategy. The Global Offering is a five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond (144A/Reg S) listed on the […]

UBA’s debut $500m Eurobond oversubscribed 240 percent by global investors

