Uber wants its New York City-based passengers to know how sorry it is

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

Uber sent an email to NYC-based passengers on Friday, which noted that it “failed to prioritize” some of its key stakeholders. “In expanding so quickly, we failed to prioritize the people that helped get us here,” the email read.

