Uber’s Mideast Rival Careem Gains Traction With Funding — WSJ – Fox Business
|
PYMNTS.com
|
Uber's Mideast Rival Careem Gains Traction With Funding — WSJ
Fox Business
DUBAI — Daimler AG has bought a stake in the main rival to Uber Technologies Inc. in the Middle East, the latest of a series of investments by the world's largest car makers in the rapidly expanding ride-hailing sector. The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars …
Careem Raised $150M As Part Of A $500M Venture Capital Funding Round
Cab-hailing companies Careem, Grab, Lyft, Ola rock even as bad news hits Uber
Daimler takes stake in Careem
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!