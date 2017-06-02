UCL final: Can Juventus break Real Madrid jinx?

Two European giants Real Madrid and Juventus are set to battle each other at the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday, June 3, in a game regarded as world biggest club football competition.

Domestic champions of Spain and Italy respectively, the teams set to contest the showcase at the Millennium Stadium.

Madrid will enter the game as slight favourites due to the influence the French tactician, Zinedine Zidane has had over the Spanish capital city club in the last 12 months.

The 2017 final is a repeat of the 1998 showpiece, with holders Real Madrid aiming to be the first team to retain the UEFA Champions League title and Juventus seeking to get a revenge and win a third European crown.

The 2016/17 UEFA Champions League final pits the season’s top scorers, holders Real Madrid, against a Juventus side who have conceded just three goals en route to the final in Cardiff.

The Bianconeri are set to make this season Champions League final there third in history and second since the competition has been renamed, Real Madrid are keen on breaking the jinx of no team have been able to reclaim the UCL trophy since it has been renamed.

Real are regarded as king of Champions League finals, with their current attacking strength that have scored 31 goals in 13 games on their way to the finals and look set to claim another European cup.

Juventus on the other hand have conceded just three goals on their road to the final as well, showing how disciple the team is defensively and will be out to do the same against Real Madrid when the two sides file up against each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo with 10 goals will be aiming to add to his tally by either equaling or overtake Lionel Messi as the competition’s top scorer, some football enthusiast might not see that happening against a formidable defensive side like Juventus.

Juventus’ top scorer is ex-Real Madrid man Gonzalo Higuain with five, as his teams is known for their solidity in defense than attack.

With all the stats given, it has been said that most final have always been decided on attitude, determination, concentration and discipline.

No doubt, both sides want to win the Champions league to cap their fine run this season. Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo will be counting on their teammate to win these tournament which will help boost their chances of winning the ”BALLON D OR” award, Massimiliano Allegri will be eyeing the trophy at the second time of asking while Zinedine Zidane is also looking to make history as the first manager to win the new edition back to back.

The French coach has the entire Los Blancos team playing cohesively, with world-class stars ready to win the competition for the La Liga side.

Juventus should not be written off, with Max Allegri’s men already knocking title favourites, Barcelona out of the competition in the quarterfinals shows the team have the pedigree to win the final.

The Bianconeri boast world football’s most-tenacious defence, with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci keeping Lionel Messi and Barcelona scoreless for 180 minutes.

The game should be a celebration of all things that are good about football – two historic clubs steeped in prestige, world-class players and the biggest stage.

History will be made come June 3rd, as there would be only one winner at the end of the day, but the question is; who will it be Juventus or Real Madrid?

Anthony Nlebem & Adebowale Ismail

