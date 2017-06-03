UCL: It’s Real Madrid again

By Paul Erewuba

Former France Captain and now Real Madrid Manager, Zinedine Zidane, yesterday,at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, became the first coach since Arrigo Sacchi in 1990 to win the European Champions League in successive years, as his side thumped Juventus 4-1

Similarly,Real Madrid by this feat yesterday, also created history as they became the first team to win back-to-back European Cups since the Champions League era began in 1992-93.

The Zinedine Zidane – tutored side proved too powerful for Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and Casemiro adding another as they dispatched the Italian champions 4-1.

Trailing 3-1, Juan Cuadrado was thrown into the mix to try and up the tempo against Real Madrid.

But the gamble did not exactly pay off, as the Colombian was sent back down the tunnel for a double booking just minutes after entering play.

Between his idiotic attack on Sergio Ramos and the defender’s rather theatrical reaction, the incident certainly gave fans food for thought.

Mario Mandzukic might have scored the goal of the match to draw Juve level before the break, but they were largely second best throughout at the Millennium Stadium and finished with 10 men as Juan Cuadrado was dismissed in the closing stages for clashing with Sergio Ramos.

As the match moved into stoppage time, Sergio Asensio added a fourth to the Spaniards’ tally.

The Los Blancos were given a rougher ride last season, when they edged Atletico Madrid on penalties to claim their 11th European Cup title, and they have had to wait only a year to secure their 12th. The Bernabeu side have, therefore, added to what was already a record number of victories in the competition.

The last time any team won successive European Cups was Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan, who won the competition in 1989 and 1990. Cristiano Ronaldo won Man of the Match award.

