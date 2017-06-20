Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: Court Stops Mental Status Test Against Dr Nyanzi – AllAfrica.com

Uganda: Court Stops Mental Status Test Against Dr Nyanzi
Kampala — Buganda Road Court has temporary stopped the request by the State to subject suspended Makerere Research Fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi to a mental status test until her petition challenging the same is determined by the Constitutional Court.
