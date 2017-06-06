Uganda Cranes warm up with draw against Africa 2nd ranked Senegal

International friendly

Uganda 0 Senegal 0

Saturday

Cape Verde vs Uganda

Group L

Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

The Uganda Cranes concluded their build-up to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition with a credible draw against Senegal enroute to Cape Verde.

With no goal conceded in two friendlies, first in the goalless draw against Ethiopia on Saturday, and Monday evening in Dakar against Senegal, coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic will feel confident ahead of Saturday’s opening game against Cape Verde.

The Lions of Teranga, Senegal, are Africa’s 2nd highest ranked football nation, placed at 27 (Egypt 20) in the latest FIFA rankings. Uganda Cranes is ranked 71st while Ethiopia 125.

The game in Dakar Monday night was preceded by a minute of silence of Ivory Coast international midfielder Cheick Tiote who died aged 30 while training with his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Tiote, who was part of the Ivory Coast squad that delivered the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations after a 23 year drought although he was injured for the final, had only moved to China in February after ending a seven year stay with English outfit Newcastle United.

Une minute de silence en hommage à Cheick Tiote respectée avant Sénégal-Ouganda

@afrikfoot #SENOUG pic.twitter.com/zdUP2qnLZG — Senegal Football (@SENEGALFOOTBALL) June 5, 2017

The Ugandan team that earlier traveled to Ethiopia, was boosted on Sunday by six KCCA players who flew to Dakar Saturday night after guiding their side to a 2-1 victory over Nigeria’s Rivers United at the Phillip Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The six KCC players are goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, Timothy Denis Awany, Denis Okot Oola, Isaac Muleme, Derrick Nsibambi and Geofrey Sserunkuma.

Reports in the camp indicate confidence is high following the return of Emmanuel Okwi, who formed an exciting partnership with on-form Nsibambi and Miya.

Team captain Dennis Onyango from Sundowns in South Africa is expected to join the rest of the teammates ahead ahead of the Group L match against Cape Verde Islands on Saturday 10th June 2017 in Praia City.

Starting XI CRANES vs Senegal

Ochan, Wadada, Walusimbi, Juuko, Muwanga, Aucho, Wasswa, Miya, Okwi, Nsibambi, Muleme

Uganda Cranes 19 man squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA)

Defenders: Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Isaac Muleme (KCCA), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA), Denis Okot Oola (KCCA)

Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Red Star, Serbia), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Nijemh, Lebanon), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa Jogoo), Robert Kakeeto (Aalborg, Denmark)

Strikers: Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (SC Villa Jogoo), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka), Derrick Paul Nsibambi (KCCA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Faruku Miya (Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Mbidde Dennis Ssebugwawo

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Assistant coach: Moses Basena

Goalkeepers’ trainer: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Team Physician: Dr. Herbert Ronald Kisolo Muwanga

Team Physiotherapist: Ivan Ssewanyana

Team Coordinator: Chrispus Muyinda

FUFA Official: Sulait Makumbi

Media: Swalley Kenyi

Media: Hamza Nsereko Kawuma

